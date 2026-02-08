Which songs and how many did Bad Bunny perform at the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show? Complete setlist

When Bad Bunny stepped onto the Levi’s Stadium stage for the 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show, the anticipation was palpable. The Puerto Rican star transformed one of TV’s biggest stages into a showcase of reggaeton, trap and cultural pride.

In the weeks before kickoff, fans and pundits alike speculated over which hits would make the cut. From high‑energy anthems like “Tití Me Preguntó” to rhythmic staples such as “Baile Inolvidable”, the chatter built a sense of expectation that stretched across playlists and social feeds.

What emerged was more than a mere medley of songs, it was a condensed career retrospective in minutes. And while only a fraction of his extensive catalog could fit into the show’s brief window, each choice carried weight, history and unmistakable tempo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show setlist

When Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium, it felt like a cultural moment — and seeing him onstage alongside Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin made it even more significant.

The Puerto Rican artist, riding the global momentum of his 2025 album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, took on one of the most watched TV stages in the world, bringing a bilingual and genre‑blending sound to millions of viewers.

Advertisement

In the buildup to kickoff, speculation around the songs he would perform became almost as intense as the game itself. He delivered a compact but powerful musical journey, packaging his biggest anthems and defining tracks into a tightly woven set that reflected both his Puerto Rican roots and global reach.

Advertisement

With a catalog spanning reggaeton anthems, Latin trap staples and crossover hits, pundits and fans alike tried to piece together which tracks would best capture his career in just a handful of minutes. The full setlist includes:

Advertisement