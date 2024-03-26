Despite the Super Bowl success, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense had its fair share of struggles last year. However, Andy Reid believes the addition of wide receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown for 2024 will be the help Patrick Mahomes lacked in 2023.

“I think Marquise gives you that speed element on the outside, or inside, for that matter,” Reid told Jeff Kerr, of CBS Sports. “He’s played all the different spots. I think he’s a smart kid. He’ll complement with Rashee [Rice] and Trav [Travis Kelce] well.”

Brown was one of the most notable wideouts in the open market, and he turned down money in order to contend next to Mahomes and company. He’s certainly the kind of target the team was looking for after lacking reliable players at his position last season.

“I gotta see how he does. I think his main thing is just staying healthy. It’s been an issue up to this point,” Reid added. “He looks like he’s in great shape. He’s in a good frame of mind.”

Rookie wideout Rashee Rice proved the only reliable wide receiver for Mahomes in 2023, as the rest of the players in that group often failed to catch passes and made costly mistakes throughout the regular season. We’ll have to wait and see, but on paper, it looks like Mahomes will have another dependable weapon besides Rice and tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes excited to have Brown in Kansas City

Mahomes himself proved to be excited about Hollywood Brown’s arrival, as the former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals player showed glimpses of his talent during his time in the NFL.

“He just brings a ton of dynamic playmaking ability in,“ Mahomes told ESPN. “I think just being able to a guy like that who’s ready to come in and work and to be hungry, I’ve already talked to him there will be a lot of throwing sessions in our future, we’re going to try to keep this thing rolling. We’ll try to go back to that Super Bowl again.”

Hollywood Brown looking forward to playing for Chiefs

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Brown agreed on a one-year, $7 million deal worth up to $11 million to join the Chiefs. At 26, it could be a perfect chance for him to win a championship.

“When the Chiefs are interested in you, you gotta take a look at them… I can go get some money at other places, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning,” Brown said the day he was introduced as a Chiefs player, via KC Sports Network.

Brown racks up 313 catches for 3,644 receiving yards along with 28 touchdowns in five years in the National Football League. Since Kansas City aims to claim an unprecedented three-peat this year, his arrival boosts the expectations at Arrowhead. With Mahomes under center, Brown knows anything is possible.

“You want to play with somebody that’s going to bring the best out of you, that’s going to push your game to the next level,” Brown said. “And I feel like he’s definitely one of those type of guys. The arm talent, the deep arm talent, it speaks for itself. What can’t he do? He can extend plays, whatever he’s got to do to win the game. … Those are qualities and traits of a guy you want to play for.”