Who are the starting quarterbacks for Browns vs Patriots tonight in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 3?

The Cleveland Browns will face the Patriots in the final game of the 2026 preseason for each team.

The Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots are set to meet tonight in their final preseason game before the 2026 NFL regular season begins. Both teams have plenty to evaluate, but Cleveland enters the matchup surrounded by significantly more quarterback controversy.

The Browns created headlines by choosing Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback over Shedeur Sanders. Despite Sanders showing encouraging flashes during the preseason, head coach Todd Monken ultimately decided that Watson will lead the offense in Week 1.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are preparing for a season in which they hope to make another Super Bowl push. Drake Maye is expected to be the centerpiece of that effort, particularly after New England added star wide receiver A.J. Brown to an offense that could take a major step forward in 2026.

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Who is starting QB today for Browns vs Patriots?

Dillon Gabriel will start at quarterback for the Browns against the Patriots. Todd Monken confirmed that he wants to give him more playing time after being unable to properly evaluate him during Cleveland’s first two preseason games.

Gabriel’s opportunity is particularly important because the Browns need to determine what they have behind Watson and Sanders. Giving Dillon an extended look in the final preseason game allows the coaching staff to evaluate him in a more realistic game environment.

Taylen Green is expected to take over as the backup quarterback after Gabriel’s time on the field is complete. As a result, neither Watson nor Sanders is expected to play tonight.

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Who is starting QB for Patriots vs Browns?

Tommy DeVito is expected to start at quarterback for the Patriots against the Browns, with Drake Maye sitting out the final preseason game. The decision is hardly surprising considering Maye’s importance to New England.

The star quarterback is expected to lead the Patriots’ offense throughout the regular season, and there is little reason for head coach Mike Vrabel to expose him to unnecessary preseason risk. After DeVito’s work is complete, Behren Morton is expected to take over at quarterback.