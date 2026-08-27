Browns vs Patriots: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for NFL Preseason game on August 27, 2026

The Cleveland Browns host the New England Patriots at Huntington Bank Field in the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason. With roster spots still at stake, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots Tournament NFL Preseason Date Wednesday, August 27, 2026 Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, NFL+, Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Browns vs Patriots in the USA

Browns vs Patriots will be available nationally on Prime Video in the United States. Fubo and NFL+ are others streaming options for viewers outside the New England local market.

Can I watch Browns vs Patriots for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch Browns vs Patriots for free with Fubo’s 5-day free trial. The platform currently offers a free-trial option for its service, which carries preseason games.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Browns vs. Patriots matchup is the final preseason game for both teams, putting the focus on roster evaluation rather than the result itself. Cleveland enters the finale at 0-2, while New England is 1-0-1 after a 24-21 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams now have one last game to evaluate players before the NFL‘s 53-man roster deadline on August 30.

Nick DeGennaro #23 of the New England Patriots (Source: Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

For Cleveland, one of the biggest storylines is the quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson has been named the Browns’ starting quarterback for the 2026 season, but the team is still evaluating its depth behind him.

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Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel have received significant preseason opportunities, while the Browns’ latest unofficial depth chart lists Watson, Sanders and Gabriel among the quarterbacks.

The Patriots are approaching the game with a different objective. Mike Vrabel has largely protected his starters during the preseason, meaning Thursday could once again provide valuable snaps for players competing for roster spots.

Rookie quarterback Behren Morton was particularly impressive in the 24-21 win over Philadelphia, leading the game-winning drive, while young players such as Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III have also made strong cases for roster consideration.

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What time is the Browns vs Patriots match?

The Browns vs Patriots match kicks off on Thursday, August 27, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will be played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, and represents the final preseason game for both teams before the 2026 regular season.

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM