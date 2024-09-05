Who is Coco Jones, the national anthem singer for the Chiefs vs. Ravens NFL 2024 Kickoff game?

The season opener for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will feature a special guest for the national anthem. Pop sensation Coco Jones will perform live in front of a packed stadium and a national television audience.

The 2024 NFL season is set to kick off with a bang with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens, and this year’s pre-game festivities promise to be particularly special. While all eyes will be on the gridiron as America’s favorite pastime returns, there’s another star who will be commanding the spotlight: Coco Jones.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has been tapped to perform the National Anthem, a role she has graced with her talent on numerous occasions. Coco Jones’ connection to the NFL runs deep; her father, Mike Jones, is a former NFL player who suited up for the Tennessee Titans, among other teams. And continuing the family tradition, her brother, Mike Jones Jr., currently plays linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons.

This NFL kickoff game won’t be Jones’ first time performing at a major sporting event. In 2024, she delivered a powerful rendition of “Lift Every Voice” at the NBA All-Star Game. She also took the stage during the 2023 NBA Playoffs, singing the National Anthem for a playoff matchup.

A Rising Star

Jones’ musical journey began in 2006 when she competed on Radio Disney, where her song “Real You” introduced her to a wider audience. Her talent caught the attention of Disney Channel, leading to roles in shows like “So Random!” and appearances on “The Most Talented Kids.“

66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena Featuring: Coco Jones Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 05 Feb 2024 Credit: FV/Cover Images

In recent years, Jones has solidified her status as a rising star in the music industry. Her impressive list of accolades includes multiple Grammy nominations, with a win for Best R&B Performance in 2024 for her hit song “ICU.” She also took home the BET Award for Best New Artist in 2023, a testament to her growing popularity.

As Jones prepares to take the stage for the NFL season opener between, it’s clear that she has come a long way since her early days on Radio Disney. With her powerful voice, undeniable talent, and deep-rooted connection to sports, she is poised to deliver a truly memorable performance.

