Boston legend Paul Pierce reveals Eastern Conference team poised for future impact in the NBA

Paul Pierce, a 20-year veteran who cemented his legacy with the Boston Celtics—including winning an NBA championship in 2008 and being named Finals MVP—knows what it takes for a team to contend. With a career that earned him a spot in Boston’s history, including having his No. 34 jersey retired, Pierce’s insights into the league are invaluable. Recently, he pointed to a team in the East that he believes is preparing to compete at a high level soon.

“I like the Atlanta team,” Pierce said during a conversation with former Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett on the Ticket & The Truth Podcast. “If they just figure it out a little bit more, they’ve got a team that can take the next step.”

Pierce praised the Hawks for their physicality and depth. “They got all these forwards from 6’7” to 6’9” and they can guard and they can shoot.” he explained. He went on to emphasize what they can accomplish if they exploit those virtues. “If Trae (Young) starts using them, they got athletes. They got a team that I can see in the next two years being really good.”

The Celtics legend especially noted the versatility of Atlanta’s players. “Got some young horses over there, bro… That’s a team that’s for the future because they all can play defense, they all can switch, and they all can shoot threes,” he explained. “In the next couple of years, they gonna challenge the East.”

Trae Young 11 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court during the first half against the Chicago Bulls.

The Hawks’ young core: A bright future

As Pierce noted, the Hawks’ roster is brimming with potential. The team’s collection of young, talented players, many of whom have yet to reach their peak performance, positions them for future success.

Notable contributors such as Vit Krejci, Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, David Roddy, and Keaton Wallace are all under the age of 25. Even Trae Young, the team’s star and primary playmaker, is still only 26. This infusion of youth, coupled with the team’s defensive and shooting capabilities, has many believing that Atlanta is primed to make a leap in the coming seasons.

Atlanta’s steady growth and rising hopes

While the Hawks failed to make it to the playoffs last season—after being eliminated in the first round in each of the previous two years—the team’s trajectory is looking up. Currently sitting in seventh place in the East with a 21-19 record, Atlanta is close to breaking into the top tier of the standings.

A strong run over the next stretch could push the Hawks up the rankings. The team is within striking distance of the fourth spot, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic by just a few games.

Having recently defeated the Chicago Bulls 110-94, the Hawks now face a crucial test. This Saturday, they’ll square off against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in what promises to be a significant matchup. A strong performance against one of the East’s top teams could serve as a springboard for the Hawks to make a major push up the standings.