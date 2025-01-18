Trending topics:
Where to watch Toluca vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Toluca will face Monterrey in a Matchday 2 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Find out how to watch this game in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for both television and streaming platforms.

Erick Aguirre of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesErick Aguirre of Monterrey

Toluca will face off against Monterrey in a Matchday 2 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay fully connected to the action with detailed broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Toluca vs Monterrey online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Toluca opened the tournament in dominant fashion, securing a 4-2 victory over Tijuana to claim the top spot in the standings on goal difference. Now aiming to maintain their position, they face a challenging test against Monterrey, last season’s runners-up.

The Rayados began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Puebla and are eager to notch their first win, setting their sights on climbing the standings and pursuing the title that eluded them in the previous tournament.

When will the Toluca vs Monterrey match be played?

Toluca take on Monterrey in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Saturday, January 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Bruno Mendez of Toluca – Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Toluca vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Tigres Toluca vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Toluca and Monterrey will be available for viewers in the USA on TUDN, Univision, DirecTV Stream. However, with both TUDN and Univision no longer included on Fubo, fans can not use this streaming platform to catch all Liga MX action.

To watch this game for free, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial. From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.

Better Collective Logo