Who is singing the national anthem at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX?

After an exciting season, Super Bowl LIX is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the title. However, the big game is also a major night for entertainment. In addition to the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show, several artists will take part in the event, particularly in performing the national anthem.

This year, Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show, fresh off winning five Grammy Awards last week. Just before kickoff, another Grammy winner, Jon Batiste, will perform the national anthem in front of the crowd in New Orleans.

Batiste is also an Academy Award winner, having co-composed the score for Pixar’s Soul. He has also won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA. The singer was born in Metairie, Louisiana, which is part of the New Orleans metropolitan area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the national anthem won’t be the only song performed before the game. Other artists will take the stage to sing America the Beautiful and Lift Every Voice and Sing, often referred to as the Black national anthem.

Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2025 (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)

Advertisement

What are Jon Batiste’s most famous songs?

Jon Batiste’s most well-known songs include “I Need You,” “Freedom,” “It’s Alright,” “Cry,” and “Boy Hood.” He also gained recognition for his work on the Soul soundtrack, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Advertisement

see also Which NFL teams have the most Super Bowl appearances?

Jon Batiste’s wife: Her battle with cancer

Batiste is married to journalist, musician, and best-selling author Suleika Jaouad. The two met as teenagers at band camp. The couple got married in a private ceremony at home in 2022. In “American Symphony,” Jaouad’s journey while battling with leukemia was also chronicled. She had been in remission for a decade, but in 2021, she was diagnosed again.

Advertisement

She underwent another stem cell transplant, involving more months in a medical isolation unit. Although the treatment was a success, this time she learned she must remain in treatment indefinitely, according to an article from Psychiatry Online.

Who is singing ‘America the Beautiful’ at Super Bowl 2025?

Trombone Shorty and Christian singer Lauren Daigle will collaborate for “America the Beautiful.” Trombone Shorty earned his first Grammy in 2022 for his contributions to Jon Batiste’s We Are.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lauren Daigle has reached the top of Billboard’s Christian album chart with each of her four releases. A two-time Grammy winner, she also won Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational at the American Music Awards for four consecutive years.

Who is performing the Black national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Ledisi, who is a Grammy-winning artist, will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing. She has portrayed Mahalia Jackson in two films, Selma (2014) and Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story (2022).

Advertisement

see also How much does it cost to host a Super Bowl?

Who is the sign language interpreter at the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2025 will include American Sign Language performances by Stephanie Nogueras, Matt Maxey, and Otis Jones IV. Nogueras will sign the national anthem with Jon Batiste and America the Beautiful with Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty. Jones will interpret Lift Every Voice and Sing with Ledisi, while Maxey will sign Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.