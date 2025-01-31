From the first “Touchdown!” shout to the most epic moments of every game, NFL mascots have certainly stolen the show. With just one look, they’ve reminded us that, in the end, football is only part of the spectacle.

With their mischief and unique personalities, these characters not only accompany the teams on the field but become symbols of the passion and loyalty of the fans.

From the most laid-back humor to moments that border on legendary, these league mascots have the power to turn an ordinary game into a celebration of emotions. Today, we’re here to celebrate these creatures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs – K.C. Wolf

The Kansas City Chiefs mascot, K.C. Wolf, takes the field prior to Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

K.C. Wolf, the mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been an integral part of the team’s identity since its creation in 1989. Representing the wolf, a symbol of loyalty and bravery, K.C. quickly became a beloved figure for Chiefs fans.

Advertisement

His ability to interact with fans and make them laugh has been a key feature of his popularity. Over the years, he has been a star in community events and activities outside the stadium, further strengthening the bond with the city of Kansas City.

Advertisement

The way he presents himself, always full of energy and positive attitude, has solidified his place as one of the most endearing mascots in the NFL. The Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV only increased his presence and relevance within the community, and his popularity continues to grow as time goes on.

Advertisement

Denver Broncos – Miles

Denver Broncos mascot Miles performs during an NFL preseason game between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High on August 28, 2021. (Source: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Miles, the mascot of the Denver Broncos, debuted in 1993 with the goal of bringing new energy to the stadium and giving fans something more to connect with during games. He is a horse, referencing the city of Denver, known as the “Mile High City,” which makes him even more relevant to the team’s identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his colorful costume and presence on the field, Miles quickly earned a special place in the hearts of fans. In addition to his performances during games, he is known for his playful attitude and for involving fans in various activities such as races and interactive games.

His popularity has grown over the years, especially as the team has experienced moments of success in the league. Fans adore him for his energy and ability to make every game an even more exciting experience.

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles – Swoop

The Philadelphia Eagles mascot Swoop walks on the field before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023. (Source: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Swoop, the mascot of the Philadelphia Eagles, is a symbol of the energy and fighting spirit of the team’s fans. Introduced in 1996, he is an eagle that represents the bravery and courage that characterize the Eagles on the field.

Advertisement

Since its creation, it has become a beloved figure that not only engages in acrobatics and tricks during games but also actively participates in community events, school visits, and charitable activities.

Over the years, his relationship with fans has grown, especially after the Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LII, which gave a significant boost to its popularity. Eagles followers appreciate Swoop’s ability to connect with them, always striving to energize the crowd and celebrate with fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Orleans Saints – Gumbo

The New Orleans Saints mascot, Gumbo, poses with a competitor in the Special Olympics February 8, 2006. (Source: Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Gumbo, the mascot of the New Orleans Saints, is a dog that represents the personality and spirit of the city of New Orleans. His name, inspired by the famous local dish, reflects the rich and diverse culture of the city, as well as the unique character of the Saints.

Advertisement

Since his debut in 2000, he has been a prominent presence at every game, interacting with fans and adding a touch of fun to the stadium atmosphere. Saints followers love Gumbo not only for his friendly appearance but also for his connection to the New Orleans community.

Advertisement

He is known for participating in local events, supporting charitable initiatives, and fostering a sense of unity in the city. Furthermore, his presence at games has become a symbol of the joy and resilience of Saints fans, always ready to lift the spirits of the crowd.

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys – Rowdy

Rowdy the Dallas Cowboys mascot looks on during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Nicholson Fieldhouse on the UCF Campus on January 30, 2025. (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Rowdy, the mascot of the Dallas Cowboys, is an iconic figure who represents the pride and tradition of one of the most famous franchises in NFL history. First introduced in 1996, he is a cheerful, cowboy-themed character that embodies the spirit of Texas and the passionate fanbase of the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With his cowboy hat, boots, and a big smile, he instantly became a fan favorite, known for his lively energy and his ability to pump up the crowd during games. His role extends far beyond the field. He frequently participates in community events, school visits, and charity functions, acting as an ambassador for the team and connecting with fans of all ages.

Cleveland Browns – Brownie the Elf

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022. (Source: Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Brownie the Elf is the official mascot of the Cleveland Browns, and while the team has faced many challenges in the NFL, Brownie has been a constant source of support and joy for the fans. Originally introduced in the 1940s and reintroduced in 2019, he is an elf who represents the loyalty and passion of the Browns’ fanbase. His image, rooted in the team’s early history, reflects the enduring spirit of Cleveland fans.

Advertisement

Over the years, Brownie has become a symbol of perseverance and hope for a fanbase that, despite the ups and downs of the team, remains devoted. His friendly and whimsical appearance has made him a fan favorite, and he often engages with fans at games and community events.

Advertisement

The elf is not just a fun and entertaining figure, but also a representation of the unwavering commitment of the Browns’ fans to their team. His presence at the stadium always brings positive energy and a sense of unity among the fans, and he remains one of the most beloved and iconic figures in Cleveland sports culture.

Chicago Bears – Staley the Bear

Staley Da Bear, the mascot of the Chicago Bears, entertains the fans during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on October 31, 2004. (Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staley Da Bear, the mascot of the Chicago Bears, has been a representative figure of the team since the early 1980s. His name, “Staley,” honors George Halas, the founder of the team, whose nickname was “Staley”.

With his friendly bear appearance and very characteristic style, Staley has accompanied the Bears for decades, becoming one of the most beloved symbols for Chicago fans. Beyond being a comic and friendly figure during games,

Advertisement

He has also played an important role in connecting with the community, participating in charity events, visiting hospitals, and being an active ambassador for the team. Staley’s relationship with Bears fans is very special, as he represents the heart of the city and the unwavering passion for the team.

Advertisement

Arizona Cardinals – Big Red

Arizona Cardinals mascot, “Big Red” runs onto the field before the NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium on August 21, 2022. (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Big Red, the mascot of the Arizona Cardinals, is a beloved figure known for his fun and energetic presence. Introduced in 1998, Big Red is a large, friendly cardinal bird who embodies the spirit and passion of the Cardinals’ fanbase.

With his oversized head and vibrant red feathers, Big Red quickly became a fan favorite, known for engaging with fans both at the stadium and in the community. His antics, which include entertaining the crowd with dance moves and playful gestures, help to bring a lively atmosphere to every game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

San Diego Chargers – Boltman

A fan, also known as Boltman, looks on during the game against the New York Giants at Qualcomm Stadium on December 8, 2013. (Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Boltman, the mascot of the Los Angeles Chargers, is a legendary figure in the history of NFL teams. Introduced in 1994, he was known for his larger-than-life personality and imposing presence. With his lightning bolt costume and charismatic attitude, he quickly became a fan favorite among Chargers supporters.

Advertisement

His popularity was so great that he became a symbol in both Los Angeles and San Diego, where the team played before relocating. For years, Boltman was the heart of the team’s events and festivals, becoming an icon that represented the energy and dynamism of the Chargers.