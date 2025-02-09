Who is performing at the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl is not only the most anticipated sporting event of the year, but also the stage for some of the most memorable musical performances in history. And in 2025, the tradition continues with a star of the highest caliber.

A popular rapper from Compton, known for his powerful lyrics and unstoppable energy on stage, will be the one to set the stage on fire at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, which will begin around 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles leaving it all on the field, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will do the same on stage, ensuring a performance no one will want to miss. Ready for an unforgettable halftime?

Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar was selected as the headlining artist for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, which will take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, as reported by the official NFL website.

Kendrick Lamar speaks during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025. (Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The rapper and singer, known for his music addressing civil rights and social justice issues, had previously participated in the 2022 halftime show alongside artists like Dr. Dre and Eminem, but this marks his first time as the main act.

Before Lamar’s confirmation, rumors circulated about possible halftime performers for this year, including Miley Cyrus and even Taylor Swift, who will be in attendance to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

For his performance, Lamar will be joined by SZA as a special guest. Both artists, hailing from the United States, have previously collaborated on songs like “All the Stars”, which was a major hit.

The show’s production is led by Jesse Collins and Roc Nation, with direction by Hamish Hamilton. The creative direction is provided by PGLang, Lamar’s company co-founded with his collaborator Dave Free.

Will Kendrick Lamar get paid for Supr Bowl LIX?

No, Kendrick Lamar will not receive direct payment for his performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The NFL does not pay fees to the artists who perform during the halftime show. However, it does cover all production costs.

Despite not receiving payment, performing at the Super Bowl is an invaluable opportunity. With a global audience of over 100 million viewers, artists typically experience a massive increase in streams, music sales, and concert ticket demand.

For example, after Rihanna‘s 2023 show, her Spotify streams increased by 640%, and her Fenty Beauty brand saw a significant sales boost. Similarly, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem saw huge increases in streaming.