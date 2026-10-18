Why aren’t the Cincinnati Bengals playing today, Oct. 18, in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals are off the field this Sunday, but their break comes at a key point in the 2026 NFL season. With the AFC North race heating up, what does Week 6 mean for Cincinnati’s playoff push?

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t play on Sunday, October 18, because they have a bye week in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season. The scheduled break gives them time to recover after their first five games before returning to action in Week 7.

They enter the bye after a 31-24 win over the Dolphins on October 11, bringing their record to 3-2. With no game on the schedule this weekend, they can use the extra time to recover and prepare for the challenges ahead in the AFC North.

They are scheduled to return against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 PM ET on CBS. The divisional matchup will give them their next opportunity to build on their early-season record.

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When do the Cincinnati Bengals play next?

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 1 PM ET in Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The AFC North matchup will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Burrow #9 hands off to Samaje Perine #34 (Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

They will return to the field after its Week 6 bye, which follows a 31-24 road victory over the Dolphins. They enter the break with a 3-2 record, giving them an opportunity to recover and prepare for the next stage of their schedule.

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The matchup against Baltimore could be important in the AFC North race. The Ravens enter Week 6 with a 4-1 record, while the Bengals will look to close the gap in the division when the teams meet. A road win would give them a valuable result against a divisional rival early in the season.

After facing Baltimore, they are scheduled to host the Titans on Sunday, November 1. They will then travel to Madrid, Spain, to face the Falcons on November 8 in an international game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Key takeaways

The Cincinnati Bengals are on a scheduled bye week in Week 6.

in Week 6. Cincinnati enters its Week 6 break with a 3-2 record .

. The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 on Oct. 25.