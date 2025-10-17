Why do the Jacksonville Jaguars play in London so much?

Few teams have embraced London quite like the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over the years, they’ve turned the British capital into a second home, carrying their teal and gold across the Atlantic with growing familiarity.

Since 2013, they has played at least one home game per season in the UK, forming a long-term partnership with Wembley Stadium and the international program. The move was initially driven by ownership’s vision to grow and tap into new markets.

Financial stability, global exposure, and league strategy have all played a role in keeping the Jaguars tied to London. Each visit reflects not just a business decision but a glimpse into how the NFL envisions its international future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do the Jaguars play so many games in London?

The Jacksonville Jaguars play consistently in London, far more often than any other team, due to a unique combination of financial strategy, owner commitment and a key NFL global expansion plan.

Devin Lloyd #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This annual presence, which began in 2013, has established the Jaguars as the unofficial “home team” of the UK. The primary motivation is economic: Jacksonville is one of the NFL’s smallest markets, which historically made it difficult for the team to compete with larger teams on local revenue generation.

Advertisement

To counter this, Jaguars owner Shahid “Shad” Khan (who also owns Fulham F.C. in London) signed an unprecedented multi-year agreement to play one home game in London annually.

Advertisement

This deal guarantees the franchise a crucial and reliable revenue stream because the games at Wembley or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are always sell-outs, drawing over 80,000 fans.

Crucially, they have a unique arrangement with the NFL allowing them to retain a larger share of the ticket and sponsorship revenue from these London home games, which is vital for the team’s long-term financial stability in Florida.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown in 2025. (Source: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

In addition to financial necessity, Khan’s initiative perfectly aligns with the NFL’s goal of globalizing the sport. The Jaguars’ willingness to be a reliable anchor on the international schedule has been instrumental in allowing the league to build a dedicated, predictable fan base in the UK.

Advertisement

This commitment has recently been amplified by the impending renovations to their home stadium, EverBank Stadium. The stadium renewal agreement grants the Jaguars the option to relocate up to six home games to London over the next few seasons, including potentially up to three games in 2027, further underscoring London’s critical role in the franchise’s operational and financial future.