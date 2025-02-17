Liam Coen, the football coach who has quickly risen through the ranks in the NFL, took on the role of head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a move that has caught the attention of both fans and experts alike.

After a standout college career as a quarterback at UMass, where he set six of the school’s eight passing records, he has held key positions with teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, beyond his professional journey, the question arises: what is the net worth of this promising coach? Over time, he has managed to amass a considerable fortune and all signs point to it continuing to grow significantly.

What is Liam Coen’s net worth?

Liam Coen, the newly appointed head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has experienced a remarkable rise in his coaching career, leading to a significant increase in his net worth, which as of 2025 is estimated at $5 million.

Liam Coen, new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, looks on as he is introduced to the media at the Miller Electric Center on January 27, 2025. (Source: James Gilbert/Getty Images)

In January 2025, he signed a five-year contract with the Jaguars worth approximately $12 million annually. This would mean his annual salary ranges between $500,000 and $800,000, according to Clutch Points.

Before joining quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s team, he served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024, where he earned a salary of $1.7 million. His coaching career has spanned various roles.

In addition to his coaching activities, he has been involved in business ventures, such as co-owning a gym franchise and investing in a sports analytics startup. These projects have contributed to his growing wealth.

Undoubtedly, his fortune has increased substantially due to his successful coaching career and strategic business investments, positioning him as a prominent figure in the NFL coaching community.

