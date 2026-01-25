Why is JK Dobbins not playing today for Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots in 2026 AFC Championship Game?

JK Dobbins was a key factor for the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix at the start of the 2025 season. The running back totaled 772 yards and four touchdowns, making Sean Payton’s offense one of the most dangerous in the NFL.

Dobbins arrived to the NFL in 2020 after being drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens. His rookie season was very promising, but over the next three years, injuries prevented him from becoming a star alongside Lamar Jackson.

In 2024, he tried to revamp his career by signing with the Chargers, and it looked like he was on pace for a 1,000-yard season playing for John Harbaugh. However, another injury slowed him down. In 2025, the Broncos gave him an opportunity and he responded to that trust, until, as has been the case throughout his career, his health prevented him from taking the next step.

Why is JK Dobbins not playing today for Broncos vs Patriots?

JK Dobbins is not playing today for the Broncos against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game due to a Lisfranc injury he suffered in Week 10 facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The running back appeared destined to miss the entire season, but he has made an impressive effort to return.

JK Dobbins might return for Super Bowl with the Broncos

JK Dobbins was a limited participant in practice all week for the Denver Broncos ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. That opens the door for the running back to potentially be available for a hypothetical Super Bowl, with two extra weeks of recovery.

