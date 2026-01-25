Why is Bo Nix not playing today for Broncos vs Patriots in 2026 AFC Championship Game?

Bo Nix had an outstanding second year as quarterback in Denver, throwing for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That helped the Broncos finish with a 14–3 record, clinch the No. 1 seed, and establish themselves as the Super Bowl favorite in the AFC.

Before the start of the season, many experts believed the Kansas City Chiefs would maintain their dominance in the AFC West or that the Los Angeles Chargers would be the big breakout team with Justin Herbert. The Broncos turned out to be the true dark horse.

However, in a shocking turn of events in the NFL, the Broncos will have to face the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game without Nix. A key factor that could derail their championship hopes.

Bo Nix injury update for Broncos vs Patriots in 2026 AFC Championship Game

Bo Nix has been officially ruled out by the Denver Broncos and will not be able to play against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback, with Sam Ehlinger as the backup.

What happened with Bo Nix?

Bo Nix fractured his right ankle during overtime of the game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. He has already been placed on injured reserve and will be out for at least three months.

