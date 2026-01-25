Trending topics:
NFL

Who will be Broncos starting quarterback and backup QB for 2026 AFC Championship game against Patriots?

The Denver Broncos will host the Patriots in the 2026 AFC Championship Game. They will have to do so without their starting quarterback, Bo Nix.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Denver Broncos were celebrating their ticket to the AFC Championship Game after defeating the Bills when, surprisingly, they learned that Bo Nix was out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

Suddenly, despite being the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Broncos became big underdogs ahead of the matchup against the New England Patriots. However, Sean Payton showed a shocking confidence in what was to come.

On the road to the Super Bowl, Payton assured that Jarrett Stidham was more than capable of taking over the starting quarterback role and that, from his perspective, he could easily be QB1 for many teams in the NFL, all while knowing that Stidham has not thrown a pass in two years.

Who is Broncos starting QB?

Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Broncos against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Interestingly, Stidham was selected by New England in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2022 he was with the Las Vegas Raiders, and in 2023 the QB signed with Denver.

Who is the backup QB for the Denver Broncos?

Sam Ehlinger is the backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos. This applies not only to the AFC Championship Game but also to a hypothetical Super Bowl, as Bo Nix will not return.

