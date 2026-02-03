Why is the 2026 Pro Bowl in Super Bowl LX week? Rosters, start time, and how to watch

The 2026 Pro Bowl is set amid the excitement of Super Bowl LX week, promising to spotlight elite NFL talent in a setting packed with anticipation. Fans and media are marking calendars as the league’s all-star festivities approach.

Teams are shaping their rosters and preparing for a week of competitions that blend skills showcases with on-field action. The lineup hints at star power, rivalries, and memorable moments, without revealing every twist before kickoff.

Broadcast plans are already in place, with viewing options spanning traditional networks and streaming platforms. As the week unfolds, audiences will get a taste of high-profile football entertainment leading into the championship weekend.

Why is the 2026 Pro Bowl held during Super Bowl week?

For the 2026 season, the NFL made a noteworthy calendar shift by placing the Pro Bowl Games during Super Bowl LX week, instead of the traditional late January or early February weekend.

According to league announcements, the all‑star showcase was moved to Feb. 3 in the San Francisco Bay Area, aligning it with the larger roster of festivities leading into championship weekend.

Pro Bowl Games (Source: NFL)

This change is part of a broader strategy to amplify the event’s visibility on football’s biggest stage, pairing it with fan festivals, media programming and other marquee moments already scheduled around the Super Bowl.

The flag football‑based format, including skills challenges and an AFC vs. NFC match, now occupies prime time during Super Bowl week, rather than a standalone weekend slot.

League officials have emphasized that this integration allows the Pro Bowl Games to serve as both a season‑cap celebration and a showcase for star players in a broader context of week‑long fan engagement. Bringing the event to the Moscone Center in San Francisco alongside Super Bowl activities ties it more closely to the end‑of‑season excitement than in previous years.

What do the 2026 Pro Bowl rosters look like?

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Head coach: Steve Young

Quarterbacks: Joe Burrow, Bengals (replaced Justin Herbert, Chargers); Joe Flacco, Bengals (replaced Josh Allen, Bills); Shedeur Sanders, Brwons (replaced Drake Maye, Patriots)

Running backs: James Cook, Bills; Jonathan Taylor, Colts; De’Von Achane, Dolphins

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens

Wide receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals; Nico Collins, Texans; Courtland Sutton, Broncos; Tee Higgins, Bengals (replaced Zay Flowers, Ravens)

Tight ends: Tyler Warren, Colts (replaced Brock Bowers, Raiders); Dalton Kincaid, Bills (replaced Travis Kelce, Chiefs)

Offensive linemen: Garett Bolles, Broncos; Dion Dawkins, Bills; Joe Alt, Chargers (not participating); Trey Smith, Chiefs; Quinn Meinerz, Broncos (not participating); Quenton Nelson, Colts (not participating); Creed Humphrey, Chiefs; Tyler Linderbuam, Ravens

Defensive ends: Will Anderson Jr., Texans; Myles Garrett, Browns (not participating); Maxx Crosby, Raiders (not participating)

Defensive tackles: Jeffrey Simmons, Titans; Zach Allen, Broncos; Chris Jones, Chiefs (not participating)

Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Broncos; Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers; Devin Lloyd, Jaguars (replaced T.J. Watt, Steelers); Roquan Smith, Ravens; Azeez Al-Shaair, Texans

Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Denzel Ward, Browns; Kamari Lassiter, Texans (replaced Christian Gonzalez, Patriots)

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Derwin James, Chargers; Caden Bullock, Texans (replaced Jalen Ramsey, Steelers)

Special teams: Ross Matiscik, Jaguars; Jordan Stout, Ravens; Cameron Dicker, Chargers; Chimere Dike, Titans; Ben Skowronek, Steelers

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Head coach: Jerry Rice

Quarterbacks: Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Jared Goff, Lions (replaced Matthew Stafford, Rams); Jalen Hurts, Eagles (replaced Sam Darnold, Seahawks)

Running backs: Bijan Robinson, Falcons; Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Wide receivers: Puka Nacua, Rams; George Pickens, Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (replaced Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks)

Tight ends: Trey McBride, Cardinals; Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (replaced George Kittle, 49ers)

Offensive linemen: Penei Sewell, Lions; Trent Williams, 49ers; Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers (not participating); Tyler Smith, Cowboys; Joe Thuney, Bears; Chris Lindstrom, Falcons; Drew Dalman, Bears; Cam Jurgens, Eagles

Defensive ends: Aidan Hutchinson, Lions; Micah Parsons, Packers (not participating); Demarcus Lawrence, Seahawks (not participating)

Defensive tackles: Quinnen Williams, Cowboys; Leonard Williams, Seahawks (not participating); Jalen Carter, Eagles (not participating)

Linebackers: Brian Burns, Giants; Jared Verse, Rams; Byron Young, Rams; Jack Campbell, Lions; Zack Baun, Eagles

Cornerbacks: Jaycee Horn, Panthers; Cooper DeJean, Eagles; Keisean Nixon, Packers (replaced Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks); Nahshon Wright, Bears (replaced Quinyon Mitchell, Eagles)

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Bears; Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers; Budda Baker, Cardinals

Special teams: Jon Weeks, 49ers; Tress Way, Commanders; Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys; KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys (replaced Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks); Luke Gifford, 49ers

When is the 2026 Pro Bowl games start time?

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3 as part of Super Bowl week activities. Coverage begins in the evening with pre‑game shows, followed by the main 7‑on‑7 flag football game starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Pro Bowl Games (Source: NFL)

Earlier programming includes studio build‑up and roster previews on Sunday, Feb. 1, as part of the lead‑in to the main event. The evening kickoff positions the Pro Bowl as a primetime spectacle tailored for a national audience, bridging the gap between postseason coverage and the Super Bowl itself.

For fans following the action live, the Moscone Center in San Francisco — repurposed into a vibrant indoor arena — sets the stage for one of the NFL’s most unique all‑star formats to date.

How to watch the Pro Bowl games in 2026

Broadcast and streaming plans for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games reflect the NFL’s push to make the event widely accessible. The flag football competition and related coverage are set to air on ESPN, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes, with additional preview shows on ABC and NFL Live earlier in the week.

Streaming options include the ESPN App and NFL+, allowing viewers to watch on mobile devices or connected platforms alongside traditional TV feeds. These multiple windows ensure audiences can access the action from a variety of screens as part of the bigger Super Bowl week broadcast schedule.

By placing the Pro Bowl Games within the heart of Super Bowl festivities, the NFL aims to give fans more compelling content throughout the week and solidify its all‑star event as a key component of the league’s culminating celebrations.