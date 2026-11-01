Why isn’t DeVonta Smith playing today for Eagles vs Commanders in Week 8 of 2026 NFL season?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders play in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season but wideout DeVonta Smith will have to watch from the sidelines.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without star wide receiver DeVonta Smith for today’s divisional showdown against the Washington Commanders. Team doctors officially ruled Smith out on Friday after he failed to practice all week due to a lingering hamstring injury.

The soft-tissue issue originally surfaced during training camp and has plagued Smith across the 2026 NFL season. After sitting out against Dallas last week, this marks the fourth game Smith will miss this fall.

Head coach Nick Sirianni refused to rush his playmaker back without full clearance. Philadelphia wants to ensure Smith completely heals before subjecting him to full game action again.

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Eagles WR depth chart vs Commanders

Philadelphia enters Northwest Stadium with an extremely depleted receiving corps on the active depth chart. Starter Dontayvion Wicks will also miss the matchup due to a lingering ankle injury, leaving the unit without its top two boundary options vs Commanders. Wideout Makai Lemon steps into the primary wide receiver role for the afternoon.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday night against Washington.



WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is out again. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2026

Lemon leads the wideout room alongside rotational targets Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, and practice-squad elevation Giles Jackson. Because the outside options lack proven experience, veteran tight end Dallas Goedert will function as the focal point of the passing attack.

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How does DeVonta Smith’s absence affect the Eagles passing game?

Losing Smith strips Philadelphia of its best route runner and primary big-play spark. Even with limited action this year, Smith leads the Eagles with 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 26 catches. His absence prevents quarterback Tanner McKee from pushing the football vertically.

Without Smith stretching the field, Washington’s secondary can aggressively attack the intermediate parts of the game. Opposing safeties will likely shade heavily toward Goedert while loading the box against Saquon Barkley.

Key takeaways

DeVonta Smith was officially ruled out against Washington with a hamstring injury.

against Washington with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Makai Lemon steps into the primary role with multiple starters sidelined.

with multiple starters sidelined. DeVonta Smith leads Philadelphia with 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.