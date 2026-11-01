Starting and backup QBs on Commanders vs Eagles depth charts today for 2026 NFL Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders face off in primetime in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles renew their NFC East rivalry with drastically different situations under center. Washington enters the contest with franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels fully steering the offense.

Jayden Daniels continues to guide an explosive unit that keeps Washington firmly in the divisional race. In sharp contrast, the Eagles must navigate this pivotal matchup relying entirely on their backup quarterbacks. Franchise star Jalen Hurts sits on injured reserve, leaving head coach Nick Sirianni scrambling for stability. Injuries have battered Philadelphia’s offense across multiple key positions this week.

Besides the quarterback void, fans also wonder why DeVonta Smith isn’t playing today for the Eagles vs Commanders in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. That combined absence forces the Eagles to lean heavily on untested personnel against a division rival. Washington intends to capitalize on Philadelphia’s sudden roster vulnerability.

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Commanders QB depth chart vs Eagles

Jayden Daniels leads the depth chart as Washington’s undisputed starting quarterback. His dual-threat playmaking and accurate downfield passing remain the engine of Washington’s aerial attack. Daniels gives Washington a distinct advantage over Philadelphia’s depleted secondary.

Tanner McKee in his two starts:



– 49/80 (61.25%)

– 426 yards

– 2 touchdowns

– 1 interception

– 78.4 QB rating



Thoughts on his performance? pic.twitter.com/TUctwzMvhk — Word On The Birds (@WordOnTheBirds) October 28, 2026

Veteran Marcus Mariota operates as the primary QB2 behind Daniels. Mariota brings extensive starting experience, providing dependable insurance if Daniels ever needs to miss snaps. Rookie Athan Kaliakmanis dresses as Washington’s emergency QB3.

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Eagles QB depth chart vs Commanders

Tanner McKee starts under center for Philadelphia while Hurts recovers from his medical condition. McKee earned the nod after climbing the depth chart during the early weeks of the season.

Rookie dual-threat passer Cole Payton serves as Philadelphia’s primary backup behind McKee. Payton offers athletic packages if the coaching staff seeks a spark on short-yardage downs. Meanwhile, mid-season addition Joe Milton III suits up as the emergency QB3 on the active gameday roster.

Key takeaways

Jayden Daniels steers Washington’s offense as starting quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles.

as starting quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts sits on injured reserve , forcing Philadelphia to rely on backup quarterbacks.

, forcing Philadelphia to rely on backup quarterbacks. Tanner McKee starts under center for Philadelphia while Jalen Hurts recovers.