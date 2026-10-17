The Eagles placed Jalen Hurts on injured reserve, sidelining their star quarterback for at least four weeks with no firm return date.

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a major decision regarding Jalen Hurts’ health, placing their starting quarterback on injured reserve after consulting with multiple doctors and medical experts about his blood clot situation. The move will sideline Hurts indefinitely and leaves Philadelphia facing an extended stretch without one of the most important players on its roster.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles reached the decision after consultations with numerous doctors and specialists that continued into Saturday. The team ultimately determined that placing Hurts on injured reserve was the appropriate next step as it evaluates the quarterback’s condition and determines the best course of treatment.

Hurts is expected to miss at least four weeks because of the move, but his absence could extend well beyond that minimum. Given the seriousness of the situation and the uncertainty surrounding his recovery, Philadelphia has not established a definitive return date, leaving the Eagles to prepare for the possibility of playing without their starting quarterback for an extended period.

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What happened to Jalen Hurts?

The situation first emerged after Jalen Hurts experienced calf discomfort following Week 4 game vs the Rams. He participated fully in practice on Wednesday and Thursday after that matchup and then received treatment while continuing his work on the field.

The controversial part emerged when the Eagles arrived in London. There was an ultrasound on Satruday defore the game against the Jaguars and the blodd clot was found. However, the medical staff allowed him to play.

After the game in London, an ultrasound showed that the clot had moved. That changed everything. The team had to reassess the situation and put Hurts’ health first, ruling him out of Week 6 game vs the Panthers.

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The Eagles ultimately decided to place Hurts on injured reserve, prioritizing his health while his condition is evaluated and treatment is determined. Blood clots can pose serious risks depending on their location and whether they move through the bloodstream, potentially leading to complications such as a pulmonary embolism.

How long will Jalen Hurts be out for the Eagles?

Being placed on injured reserve means Jalen Hurts must miss at least four games before he can be eligible to return. However, eligibility does not guarantee that he will be ready to play at that point. His actual timeline will depend on medical evaluations, his response to treatment and whether he receives clearance to resume football activities.

The decision follows a period of concern surrounding Hurts’ health. The Eagles have prioritized consultations with medical experts before determining the next step, underscoring the importance of taking a cautious approach rather than rushing the quarterback back onto the field. The team will continue to assess the situation as more information becomes available.

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Hurts’ absence represents a significant challenge for Philadelphia, which must now rely on its available quarterback options while its starter focuses on recovery. The Eagles will need to adjust their offensive plans for the coming weeks, although the biggest question remains how long Hurts will ultimately be sidelined. For now, the only certainty is that he will miss at least four weeks, with a longer absence still possible.

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