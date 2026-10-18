Why isn’t Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Browns in Week 6 of 2026 NFL season?

Lamar Jackson won’t play today for the Baltimore Ravens against the Cleveland Browns. The star quarterback has been ruled out because of a left ankle injury, marking his second consecutive absence as the team prioritizes his recovery rather than rushing him back onto the field.

Jackson originally suffered the injury late in the first half of Baltimore’s Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans. He was unable to return for the second half, although the Ravens managed to secure the victory. The injury then forced him to miss last week’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, and he has not practiced since getting hurt.

The timing of his absence is significant because Sunday’s game is a divisional contest with important implications for the AFC North standings. Baltimore will have to rely on its backup quarterback once again, hoping to maintain its momentum after a dramatic overtime win against Atlanta. Jackson’s return remains uncertain, with the Ravens taking a cautious approach to his recovery.

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Who is starting QB for Ravens?

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Ravens against the Browns, taking over for Jackson for the second straight week. Huntley helped Baltimore overcome the Falcons in a 30-23 overtime victory, delivering a strong finish after the Ravens fell behind late in regulation.

Huntley completed 24 of 32 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns against Atlanta, while also scoring a rushing touchdown. His performance helped Baltimore complete a comeback and secure the win in overtime, giving the coaching staff confidence in turning to him again while Jackson remains sidelined.

Now Huntley faces another important test against Cleveland, with the Ravens looking to protect their position in the division. Baltimore will need him to manage the offense, avoid costly mistakes and take advantage of scoring opportunities. While Jackson’s absence is a major loss, Huntley’s performance against Atlanta gives the Ravens reason to believe they can remain competitive until their starting quarterback is healthy enough to return.