Why isn’t Kyle Monangai playing today for Bears vs Packers in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears will face the Packers without Kyle Monangai. Find out why the running back is out in Week 5.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai will miss Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a toe injury. The running back was officially ruled out after missing practice throughout the week, dealing a significant blow to Chicago’s rushing attack ahead of one of its most important divisional matchups of the season.

Monangai sustained the injury during the Bears’ 23-12 victory over the New York Jets in Week 4. He also dealt with a thumb issue after carrying the ball a career-high 30 times, but head coach Ben Johnson clarified that the toe injury was the bigger concern. Monangai was placed in a walking boot and is considered week-to-week, leaving his return date uncertain.

The timing is particularly frustrating for Chicago because Monangai was coming off his best performance of the season. He rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets, establishing himself as a key part of the Bears’ ground game. His absence means Chicago must adjust its backfield rotation as it prepares to face a Packers defense at Lambeau Field.

Advertisement

Who’s starting RB for Bears vs Packers?

With Kyle Monangai unavailable, D’Andre Swift is expected to lead the Bears’ backfield against Green Bay. Swift has also dealt with hip and knee issues during the week, but he returned to full participation on Friday and is set to take on a larger workload. His ability to produce consistently will be especially important with Chicago missing the rookie who dominated the carries in the previous game.

Swift enters the matchup with 311 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season, putting him close to Monangai’s production. However, his recent ball-security problems have drawn attention after he lost a fumble against the Jets and saw his role reduced. With Monangai sidelined, Swift has an opportunity to reestablish himself as Chicago’s primary running back and give the offense a dependable option on early downs.

The Bears have also elevated running back Zavier Scott from the practice squad to provide additional depth. Roschon Johnson is another option in the rotation, while Scott could contribute depending on how Chicago distributes the available carries. With Monangai ruled out and quarterback Caleb Williams also unavailable for the game, the Bears will need their remaining offensive playmakers to step up against Green Bay.

Advertisement

Key takeaways