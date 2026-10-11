Why isn’t Caleb Williams playing today for Bears vs Packers in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears will once again be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams when they face the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Williams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, forcing Chicago to turn to backup quarterback Tyson Bagent for Sunday’s divisional showdown at Lambeau Field.

Williams suffered the injury during Chicago’s Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and has been working his way back ever since. The quarterback has missed multiple games while recovering, leaving the Bears to adjust their offensive plans without their franchise signal-caller. Although his rehabilitation has shown signs of progress, he has not yet reached the point where he can return to game action.

The latest update offers some encouragement for Chicago, as Williams has resumed throwing while continuing to work toward running at full speed. However, the Bears are not ready to put him back on the field against Green Bay. With Bagent preparing to make another start, Chicago will look to remain competitive in a difficult road matchup while its starting quarterback continues his recovery.

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When is Caleb Williams coming back?

NFL insider Tom Pelissero provided an encouraging update on Williams’ recovery, reporting that the quarterback has resumed throwing but is still working toward regaining his full running ability. Pelissero shared the following update ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers:

“Bears QB Caleb Williams has resumed throwing, but he’s still working his way back to running full speed as he inches closer to returning from his hamstring injury. Tyson Bagent starts Sunday at Green Bay.”

The update suggests Williams is making progress and could be nearing a return in the coming weeks. However, being able to throw does not necessarily mean he is ready to handle the demands of a full NFL game, particularly when his mobility remains an important part of his playing style. The Bears will need to see further improvement before determining when he can safely return to the lineup.

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For now, Bagent will remain under center against Green Bay as Chicago waits for its starting quarterback to recover. Williams’ progress will be worth monitoring in the days ahead, but no definitive return date has been announced. His availability for the Bears’ next games will depend on how quickly he regains full speed and whether he can resume football activities without setbacks.