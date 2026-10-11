Why isn’t Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Falcons on SNF in 2026 NFL Week 5?

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season seeking a victory against the Atlanta Falcons with their starting and backup quarterbacks set, though Lamar Jackson will miss Sunday Night Football.

Jackson was ruled out by head coach Jesse Minter on Friday ahead of a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the surging Falcons, leaving Tyler Huntley as the team’s starter. After Jackson’s 2025 campaign was derailed by injury, the Ravens are hoping to avoid the same scenario.

Jackson is dealing with an “unconventional” ankle sprain, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. While the Ravens star is not dealing with a high-ankle sprain, according to reports, the injury is significant enough to keep him sidelined for at least one game.

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Lamar’s return

Jackson missed the second half of Baltimore’s Week 4 game against the Titans after a Tennessee defender landed on his ankle. He limped back to the sideline before standing and watching the second half of a game the Ravens led comfortably most of the way.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

Fortunately, the Ravens did not need him, hanging on to win 24-18 to improve to 3-1. Jackson was 15-for-20 for 222 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding 20 yards on the ground before leaving the game.

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However, the Ravens and Jackson received a major update regarding his injury, indicating his return could come sooner than expected. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson’s status for Week 6 against the surprising Cleveland Browns is unknown.

Nevertheless, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lamar Jackson has a “real chance” to return in Week 6 against the Browns. Rapoport also stated Jackson has been “working like crazy” to get back on the field next week.

Key takeaways

Tyler Huntley was named Baltimore’s starter after Lamar Jackson was ruled out.

was named Baltimore’s starter after Lamar Jackson was ruled out. An unconventional ankle sprain keeps Lamar Jackson sidelined for at least one game.

keeps Lamar Jackson sidelined for at least one game. Week 6 against Cleveland gives Lamar Jackson a real chance to return.