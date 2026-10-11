Why isn’t Micah Parsons playing today for Packers vs Bears in Week 5?

Micah Parsons won't be available for the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Find out why.

Micah Parsons won’t play for the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season because the defensive star is still recovering from a serious knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign. Although he has made progress in rehabilitation, he has not yet been cleared to return to game action.

Parsons suffered a torn ACL and a meniscus injury in December 2025, requiring surgery and an extensive recovery process. Green Bay placed him on the physically unable to perform list before the start of the 2026 season, meaning he had to miss at least the first four games. The Packers have taken a cautious approach with Micah, prioritizing his long-term recovery rather than rushing him back onto the field.

There have been encouraging signs in recent days, however. Parsons has been spotted running and performing exercises on a side field during Packers practices, offering a glimpse of his progress as he works toward a return. Despite those developments, he has not resumed full team practice, and his participation against Chicago remains off the table as Green Bay continues to manage his rehabilitation.

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When will Micah Parsons return to play?

Micah Parsons’ return date remains uncertain, although the Packers previously identified their Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on October 18 as a possible target.

The game would mark a meeting with his former team, making it a particularly anticipated moment if he is healthy enough to play. However, the recent practice-field activity does not necessarily mean he is close to being cleared for a game.

The defensive end has been seen doing increasingly strenuous work with the rehabilitation staff, including running with a wrap or brace on his left knee. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has acknowledged progress in Parsons’ recovery, but the team has continued to stress that he is not ready to practice. Before he can return, Parsons must demonstrate that his knee can handle the demands of football-specific drills and full-speed action.

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For now, a Week 6 appearance against Dallas remains far from guaranteed. The Packers will continue to evaluate Parsons’ progress, and the decision will depend on his recovery and readiness rather than the significance of the matchup. If he is not cleared in time for the Cowboys game, Green Bay will have to wait longer for its star pass rusher to return, with no definitive date currently established.

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