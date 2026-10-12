Packers receive awful news regarding Micah Parson’s return

The Green Bay Packers need Micah Parsons to return quickly, but it doesn't seem like they can count on him anytime soon.

Micah Parsons tore his ACL on December 14, 2025. Since then, he hasn’t played a single snap of football. Despite the Green Bay Packers waiting on him, the latest update is not good at all.

For instance, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also got injured in the same day of Parsons, and he not only returned in time for the 2026 NFL Week 1, but he has been playing very well. Parsons wasn’t even close to that and his return is still nowhere near of happening.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Parsons is not even expected to return to practice this week. The more realistic timeline for him to return is November. However, Schefter also stated that the Packers hope he comes back by the end of october.

Advertisement

Parsons was a wrecking ball for the Packers before the injury

In his first 14 games after his blockbuster trade from the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons was an absolute force for the Green Bay Packers. He racked up 12.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, and 12 tackles for loss, earning first-team All-Pro honors despite missing the end of the year.

The Packers are not anticipating that pass rusher Micah Parsons will return to practice this week as Green Bay prepares for a SNF matchup vs. Dallas, per @AdamSchefter.



There is still uncertainty when Parsons will return from his knee injury, but the hope is that it will be this… pic.twitter.com/392WReQEL7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 12, 2026

The Packers’ defense felt his absence immediately. After he suffered the torn ACL, Green Bay collapsed. They didn’t win a single game for the rest of the season and ultimately blew a 21-3 lead to the Chicago Bears in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Is the Packers defense good without Parsons?

It’s more or less good. The Packers are the fourth-best passing defense in the NFL. However, they are the seventh-worst rushing defense. The Packers are seventh in the NFL in sacks with 14 so far.

Still, adding Parsons back to the roster is very important for the Packers. When healthy, Parsons is an elite pass rusher, and overall game-wrecker. With him, the Packers are considerably better.

Key takeaways

Micah Parsons is not expected to return to Packers practice this week.

to return to Packers practice this week. Adam Schefter reported November as the realistic return timeline, though October remains possible.

as the realistic return timeline, though October remains possible. Green Bay recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games from Micah Parsons before his injury.