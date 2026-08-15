Why isn’t Patrick Mahomes playing today for Chiefs vs Rams in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason?

The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, will open their Week 1 2026 NFL preseason campaign against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason for both teams. With the goal of preserving his health, Andy Reid has decided to keep Patrick Mahomes out, meaning he will not see action in this game.

According to Senior Team Reporter Matt McMullen, the rest of the Chiefs’ quarterback room will handle the snaps: Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun. Recently, Reid himself addressed Mahomes’ situation: “I don’t know if I’ll play him the second or third game, I don’t know that, but the percentages likely lean against doing that.”

The head coach also added: “We’ve got new people in those other positions behind him that need some work, and so the more reps they get, the better.“ It is clear that the main goal is for No. 15 to be fully healthy and ready for Week 1.

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What is Patrick Mahomes’ status?

Patrick Mahomes has made remarkable progress following the serious left knee injury he suffered late in the 2025 regular season. After tearing both his ACL and LCL, the quarterback underwent successful reconstructive surgery in December and spent the offseason undergoing intense, rigorous rehabilitation to regain full strength and mobility.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 walks toward the practice field.

Now fully cleared for football activities without restrictions, the star signal-caller is entering the new season with immense confidence. Addressing his status during training camp, Mahomes provided significant injury update on his knee: ‘It feels great’, bringing huge relief to the team and reassuring fans that he is ready to play at an elite level once again.

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Chiefs’ 2026 NFL Preseason games

Following their opening game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs will continue their preseason preparation on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 22 for Week 2, before wrapping up the exhibition schedule at home against the Seattle Seahawks on August 28. With the tune-up games behind them, the Chiefs will kick off the 2026 NFL regular season at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 1 divisional clash against the Denver Broncos.