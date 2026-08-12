Travis Kelce praises Patrick Mahomes’ work at Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs can be optimistic about seeing Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce back at the top of their game in the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

The last season did not end as expected for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, during the 2026 training camp, Travis Kelce has seen Patrick Mahomes give everything during practice, once again becoming the leader the team needed.

“He’s playing his tail off right now, and he’s leading us,” the tight end revealed during his press conference. These are not only words of reassurance for Andy Reid, but also for the entire Chiefs Kingdom, who are eager to quickly return to the top of the NFL.

Kelce also made it clear that he still has plenty to give his team at this stage of his career: “I still got a lot of love for this game. You know, I still think I can go out and play at a high level, and I want to go out there and prove to myself that I could play at a better level than I did last year.

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“I think that’s probably the biggest thing for me is making sure that I’m accountable for the guys in this room and every single play that I’m out there.”

Tight end Travis Kelce #87 walks toward the practice field.

A dynamic duo to watch

After a complicated 2025 campaign that saw the Kansas City Chiefs miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce enter the new season determined to recapture their legendary form.

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As one of the most iconic quarterback-tight end duos in NFL history, the pair built a dynasty in Kansas City, securing three Super Bowl titles (LIV, LVII, and LVIII) and breaking the all-time NFL postseason record for most playoff touchdown connections by a duo with 16.

Following a year marked by offensive rhythm breakdowns and injury setbacks, the historic duo is focused on resetting the standard, rebuilding their uncanny telepathic connection, and firing the Chiefs back into championship contention.

Tight end Travis Kelce #87

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When will they take the field?

The Kansas City Chiefs will gear up for the upcoming campaign with three 2026 preseason matchups, opening at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 15, heading on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 22, and closing out exhibition play at Arrowhead Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday, August 28.

It remains uncertain whether head coach Andy Reid will give Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce any snaps during these games, as NFL teams frequently rest marquee veterans during the preseason to minimize injury risk ahead of the regular season.