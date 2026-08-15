Is Trevor Lawrence playing today? QBs for Jaguars vs Saints in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints will face off in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Preseason. However, will Trevor Lawrence suit up?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints are two of the most intriguing teams for the upcoming 2026 NFL season. Hence, as they face off in preseason, questions on whether big names like Trevor Lawrence will play are clearly in the air.

After Thursday’s joint practice, head coach Liam Coen confirmed that Trevor Lawrence will not play vs. Saints as they open their preseason schedule. Not only Lawrence, but many Jaguars’ starters will sit out this game.

Hence, Nick Mullens is likely to start against the Saints, with Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar also seeing some snaps too. Pretty much anyone but Lawrence can see action under center.

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Is Tyler Shough playing for Saints vs Jaguars?

Tyler Shough earned his spot as the Saints’ QB1 last year, ending it hot. Hence, he will also be rested vs. Jaguars. The Saints are likely to deploy Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson to play against Jacksonville.

Spencer Rattler finds rookie WR Barion Brown for the TD pic.twitter.com/TXRQ6cRUDh — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 6, 2026

Rattler was a short-term starter before Shough took the job from him. As for Zach Wilson, he was a former second overall pick whose career didn’t pan out as planned. Now, he is looking for redemption.

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Liam Coen has a tough task for the Jaguars in 2026

Coen had a great first season as the Jaguars’ head coach. However, he now has to keep Lawrence in good form, make Travis Hunter a worthy second overall pick, rescue Brian Thomas Jr. as a top wideout, keep developing WR Parker Washington and keep the winning ways all at once.