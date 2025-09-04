Why was Eagles vs Cowboys suspended in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season?

The Philadelphia Eagles were leading the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 when everything came to a sudden halt in a surprising twist for the first game of the year. The players were unfortunately forced to leave the field due to a lightning delay.

According to information from Noah Bergren, the game could be resumed in about an hour in Philadelphia’s local time. “Good call on the NFL working with meteorologists delaying the Eagles Cowboys game. Estimated ~11:30pm EDT return to action. Lightning approaching!” he wrote.

In a stadium like Lincoln Financial Field, which has no roof, these kinds of interruptions can happen. While they are rare, they can occur at any point during the season and will surely affect the concentration of the players, who will have to stay warm before returning to the field.

A game suspended due to bad weather is nothing new. Similar situations happen multiple times throughout the season, especially in December when heavy snow falls in some stadiums, making them unplayable for football.

Superstitions Spook Eagles and Cowboys Fans

Reactions on X and other platforms showed all kinds of fan sentiment about the lightning delay. Some were simply surprised by the situation. “Lightning delay? Is that a first? Don’t remember one for an Eagles’ regular season game,” commented Aaron Bracy on X. Another fan suggested a kind of natural intervention to calm both teams, writing, “This rivalry so toxic even the weather needed a timeout.”

Tim Kelly of On Pattison offered a curious statistic about the home team, saying, “The Eagles have had a lightning delay in the first game of the season the year after winning the Super Bowl twice now. I’m not sure what it means, but it happened.”