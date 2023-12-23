Mason Rudolph gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a much needed spark if they want to make an improbable Super Bowl run. The third string quarterback was sensational in a 34-11 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

Now, Mike Tomlin will have a lot to think about before next weekend’s game at Seattle to face the Seahawks. Kenny Pickett might be healthy after his ankle injury, but, considering Rudolph’s performance, no one knows the possible call.

Of course, the Steelers’ victory against the Bengals put them with an 8-7 record and they’re very much alive in the playoff race. Though help is need along the way, anything can happen in the NFL.

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs?

After their win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a 13% chance to make the playoffs. Their remaining schedule has two games on the road against the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens.

Right now, the Steelers have an 8-7 record and are trailing three teams in the fight for the last two playoff spots in the AFC: Indianapolis Colts (8-6), Houston Texans (8-6) and the Buffalo Bills (8-6).

The big problem for Pittsburgh is that they’ve already lost in the regular season against Colts and Texans (main tiebreaker). That’s why, according to this scenario, things look very complicated to get in.

Another path to the postseason involves Cleveland. If the Browns lose two of their three remaining games, both teams could end the season with seven losses (10-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers would hold the tiebreaker thanks to their division record.

However, they would still need help to surpass Texans, Colts and Bills. As a final note, let’s not forget the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-6) might shake up everything as they could either win the AFC South, play for a wild card spot or fall all the way to elimination.