NY Giants dominate Dolphins during joint practice in Miami

The New York Giants sent a loud message during their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, dominating on both sides of the ball and producing one of their most encouraging sessions of the summer.

The Giants’ offense consistently created explosive plays, while the defense reportedly overwhelmed Miami’s offensive line throughout the practice. Jaxson Dart was at the center of the action, immediately connecting on deep touchdown passes and showing vertical threats.

According to insider Jordan Raanan, New York won nearly every matchup throughout the session, including early one-on-one drills where the Dolphins’ cornerbacks struggled to contain the Giants’ receivers.

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Giants offense overwhelms Dolphins defense

The Giants wasted no time creating big plays. Raanan reported that Dart opened the practice by connecting with Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin on consecutive deep-ball touchdowns. Malachi Fields also made a difficult contested catch downfield, continuing what has been an encouraging summer for the rookie wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. provided another highlight, reportedly putting his defender “in a blender” before creating roughly five yards of separation. The early one-on-one results were only a preview of what followed. The Giants continued winning matchups when the teams moved into more competitive portions of the practice.

For Dart, it was another important step in his development. After recently delivering an impressive practice in which he looked in control of the offense, the rookie once again demonstrated his ability to attack defenses vertically.

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Giants defense reportedly records more than six sacks

The Giants’ defense may have been even more impressive. Raanan described the unit as “dominant,” while Brian Burns estimated that the Giants generated more than six sacks during the practice.

That type of defensive performance is particularly encouraging for a team that believes it can take a significant step forward in 2026. Burns remains one of the most dangerous pass rushers on the roster, and the Giants’ ability to consistently pressure Miami’s quarterbacks created problems throughout the session.

The defense’s performance also helped turn the practice into a complete win for New York. The Giants were not simply making plays in isolated drills; they were reportedly controlling the majority of the competitive matchups on both sides of the ball.

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Jaxson Dart and Giants gaining momentum

The joint practice gave the Giants another reason to feel optimistic about their young core. Dart’s deep passing, the receivers’ ability to consistently separate and win contested catches, and the defense’s pressure combined to produce a dominant day against Miami.

Joint practices should always be taken with some caution, and one strong session does not guarantee regular-season success. Still, the Giants have been searching for evidence that their young quarterback and revamped roster can translate their potential into results. Against the Dolphins, they provided plenty of it.

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If Dart continues making explosive throws while the defense plays with the same level of aggression, New York could enter the 2026 season with considerably more confidence than many expected.