It’s been a tough start to the NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals. Star QB Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury and missed the entire preseason, and he’s struggled to be at his best through the first two weeks.

To make things even worse, Burrow actually re-aggravated the injury during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and his status for Sundays’ game was seemingly in jeopardy.

Fortunately for the fans, it seems like Joe Cool will be on the field to face the Los Angeles Rams, as HC Zac Taylor talked about some ‘encouraging’ signs during practice.

Joe Burrow Has Had An Encouraging Week

“It’s been an encouraging early part of the week,” Taylor said. “I’ve learned enough in my five years here to not assume anything. We’ll just take it day to day with him. He’s been a little sore early in the week, but we’ll see how it goes. Fortunately we get an extra day here.”

Even limited, there’s no doubt that the Bengals will always have a better chance to win when they’re best player is on the field, and they desperately need a turnaround after a 0-2 start to the year.

Nonetheless, perhaps the Bengals should consider taking a bigger-picture approach here and not rush him back into the field, especially after signing him to that huge contract.