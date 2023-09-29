The New York Jets‘ season took an unexpected turn after just four plays when Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. This abrupt change forced the Jets to turn to Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback. However, things have gone so wrong for the quarterback that he had to defend himself from the words of a Jets legend like Joe Namath.

Wilson stated during a press conference: “He’s passionate and he’s obviously one of the greats. As an offense, we have to do everything we can to try and prove him wrong. We’ll keep doing what we can to improve. I think the guys are very optimistic, and we all believe in each other. So I’m excited for this week.”

When asked about whether those comments bothered him, Wilson expressed: “I don’t think so. Obviously, Joe was an unbelievable player, but this locker room is tight-knit. We’re working to get better, and I’m working to get better. I know I need to improve, and I promise I’m doing everything I can to keep trying to get better.”

Joe Namath Comments on Wilson

In his first few games as a starter, Wilson has struggled mightily. His performance has been far from what the Jets and their fans had hoped for. In just two-plus games, he completed only 52.4% of his passes for 467 yards, managing two touchdowns but also throwing four interceptions.

Namath didn’t mince words when he demonstrated his frustration with Wilson’s performance during an appearance on “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN New York radio. He went as far as to voicing doubts about whether Wilson would ever develop into a successful player.

His statement was: “Were you watching? I mean, please. You sit down on a play, you go right down? I thought you were trying to make plays and win. You quit on a play. What is going on? It’s disgusting.”

How Old Is Zach Wilson?

Zach Wilson is 24 years old.