The New York Jets had a lot of expectations on Aaron Rodgers for the 2023 NFL season, but it took only four plays for the four-time MVP to suffer a season-ending injury.

Even if the 39-year-old manages to recover faster than predicted, chances are that he wouldn’t return to the gridiron before the playoffs. But without him, the question is whether the Jets will be able to make the postseason at all.

Since Zach Wilson has failed to step up so far, many names have been linked with a possible move to the Big Apple. Tom Brady quickly turned down that possibility, and now Matt Ryan also made it clear he’s not considering the idea.

Matt Ryan not interested in joining the Jets

“No, not on my end,” Ryan said when asked if he’s interested in playing for the Jets, via Pro Football Talk. “But, to clear it up, my agent is one of the best at what he does — Todd France is incredible. And he wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t looking into certain situations. But he and I talked and I’ve got no interest in doing that right now. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

Ryan hasn’t officially announced his retirement yet, but this season he joined CBS Sports as an analyst. The 38-year-old struggled last year with the Colts, completing 67 percent of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and 15 fumbles in 12 games. Besides, he was sacked 38 times.

Before that, he enjoyed a wonderful 14-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons, winning the NFL MVP award in 2016. That season, he also took the team to the Super Bowl, where the New England Patriots pulled off a historic, 25-point comeback.