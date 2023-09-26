The New York Jets no longer have Aaron Rodgers available, and they are apparently not happy with Zach Wilson. They are also mired in a losing streak, and the only solution could be to add a Super Bowl champion quarterback.

However, the season is still young, and the Jets have enough time to recover. Getting out of a 1-2 losing record is not difficult, but the bad news is that they must play against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 4.

One more loss for the New York Jets could be a much lower blow than their two recent losses in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys (10-30) and Week 3 against the New England Patriots (10-15) already were.

Who is the new Super Bowl champion quarterback joining the New York Jets?

According to Adam Schefter and other sources, the New York Jets signed 31-year-old Trevor Siemian, who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos.

The New York Jets now have three quarterbacks available: Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, and Trevor Siemian. Wilson will likely continue as the starter, with Boyle and Siemian as backups.

How much experience does Trevor Siemian have?

Trevor Siemian was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2015. He played for them from 2015 to 2017, then spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, the New York Jets in 2019, the Tennessee Titans as an offseason QB in 2020, the New Orleans Saints from 2020 to 2021, the Chicago Bears in 2022, and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.

How many Super Bowls do the New York Jets have?

The New York Jets have one Super Bowl title, which they won in 1968. Aside from the big title, they have four divisional titles and a pre-NFL era AFL Championship won in 1968. They have not played in a Super Bowl since the last century.