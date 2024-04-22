Zach Wilson will play for a new team in the 2024 NFL season, as the Denver Broncos agreed to terms with the New York Jets to acquire the former 2nd overall pick.

Zach Wilson has found a new team for the 2024 NFL season. The Denver Broncos have acquired the former 2nd overall pick from the New York Jets following Russell Wilson’s departure.

A new opportunity has arisen for Zach Wilson. Last year, the Jets signed Aaron Rodgers to replace him as the team’s starting quarterback, setting the stage for his imminent departure.

After Rodgers tore his Achilles last year, Wilson reclaimed the starting job. However, he couldn’t lead the team to success and now aims to make his mark with the Broncos in Colorado.

Zach Wilson joins the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL season: Trade grades

For many fans, it came as a surprise when the Denver Broncos decided to sign a new quarterback ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Zach Wilson has now joined the AFC West team, eagerly anticipating a fresh start for his career.

With Aaron Rodgers joining last year, it seemed inevitable that the Jets would part ways with Zach Wilson this offseason. Fortunately, the Broncos sought an experienced quarterback despite the potential arrival of a rookie.

The Broncos acquired Zach Wilson and a 7th-round pick in exchange for a 6th-round pick. Denver gains an experienced quarterback while retaining their original picks.

Denver Broncos: C+

While the Broncos are not set to use Zach Wilson as starter, they were able to secure a former 1st-round pick and a 6th-round pick only in exchange for a 7th-round selection.

However, the highlight of this deal wasn’t just preserving picks. The Jets agreed to cover part of Russell Wilson’s salary, which the Broncos still pay, easing the trade. This move relieves Denver of some financial burden, freeing up salary cap space.

New York Jets: D-

The Jets weren’t going to get a better deal for Zach Wilson. Regrettably, they invested their 2021 1st-round pick in a quarterback who only averaged 2,097 passing yards per season in his three years with the team.

To be crystal clear: the Jets traded a 7th-round pick, their former 2nd overall pick, and some cash to offset Denver’s financial burden with Russell Wilson, only to secure a 6th-round pick in return. It’s safe to say, not the best move by the team’s front office.