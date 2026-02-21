Trending topics:
Winter Olympics

Will Sidney Crosby play for Team Canada vs Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics final? Jon Cooper confirms latest update

Canada awaits a final decision on Sidney Crosby's availability after the captain skated Saturday, leaving his status as a game-time call ahead of a high-stakes Olympic gold medal clash with Team USA.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sidney Crosby of Team Canada
© Leah Hennel/Getty ImagesSidney Crosby of Team Canada

Team Canada enters the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics facing uncertainty surrounding captain Sidney Crosby. The veteran skated in a closed practice on Saturday, offering optimism, but his availability for the final against Team USA remains unresolved. With the tournament’s biggest prize on the line, Canada is weighing if the captain will be ready for the historic rivalry showdown.

Head coach Jon Cooper emphasized caution when addressing Crosby’s status, indicating that a final determination will come shortly before puck drop. “I saw him skate today. We’ll meet tonight. He’s not going to put himself or the team in harm’s way.” The decision is expected to be a game-time call as medical staff and coaches evaluate his readiness.

Canada has already navigated adversity throughout the knockout rounds, relying on depth and star power to reach the final. Still, Crosby’s leadership in high-pressure moments make his potential absence significant against a great American squad.

Is Sidney Crosby playing for Canada vs USA?

The uncertainty adds another layer of intrigue to the gold medal clash between Team Canada and the United States, the final event of the Olympic hockey program in Italy. Canada has leaned on players such as Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon to carry the offensive load, but Crosby’s presence would provide a stabilizing force overall.

Teammate Nick Suzuki offered an encouraging assessment after Saturday’s skate, suggesting the captain looked close to returning. “He looked really good out there on the ice today. So, hopefully he’s in.”

Whether Crosby suits up or not, the gold medal game promises to be a defining moment of the 2026 Winter Olympics. But if the captain is cleared to play, the stage would be set for one more iconic chapter in his storied international career.

