Is Sidney Crosby out of the 2026 Winter Olympics hockey after injury with Team Canada vs Czechia?

Sidney Crosby suffered an injury during the quarterfinal matchup between Team Canada and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics. After a heavy hit from Radko Gudas, Crosby was forced to leave the game, raising immediate concerns about his status for the rest of the tournament.

Canada had to adjust quickly, facing the remainder of the third period and overtime without their captain. Crosby’s absence disrupted Canada’s lineup and placed additional pressure on his teammates to maintain composure and push for victory. In the end, Mitch Marner scored a historic goal in overtime to secure a 4-3 win.

The injury raises questions about Crosby’s availability for the remainder of the tournament and his future with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Now, there’s an update about the situation.

Is Sidney Crosby out of the 2026 Winter Olympics with injury?

No. Sidney Crosby is not out of the 2026 Winter Olympics, as the latest injury update indicates that the star has not been officially excluded of the tournament. The severity of the situation will be known after medical examinations.

What is Sidney Crosby’s injury update?

Sidney Crosby’s injury appeared to be a problem in his right leg following the collision with Radko Gudas. The legend could be seen limping toward the locker room in the second period. However, there’s no official update yet about what is the exact problem.

