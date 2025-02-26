As Mikko Rantanen struggles in Carolina, Martin Necas drops bold message on playing with Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche

What a difference a few weeks can make in the NHL. After news broke of the blockbuster trade between the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche, most fans believed the Canes had fleeced the Avs by acquiring star Mikko Rantanen. However, the Finnish star has struggled to find his rhythm since arriving in Raleigh, and Martin Necas may have added insult to injury with a bold statement about playing alongside Nathan MacKinnon and the star-studded roster in Denver.

Since being traded to the Hurricanes, Rantanen has appeared in eight games in Raleigh, registering only three points (one goal and two assists). Given his hefty salary and expiring contract at the end of the NHL season, Carolina may already be considering moving on from Rantanen, despite acquiring him just a few weeks ago.

Whatever decision the Hurricanes make on their new star, they will ensure it’s the best for their postseason hopes. However, spirits in Carolina aren’t too high, as the Canes have dropped their last two outings. Colorado is also on a two-game losing skid, but the sentiment around Martin Necas (acquired in the Rantanen trade) has been entirely different.

Necas has enjoyed his stay in Mile High so far, tallying nine points (4G, 5A) in ten games with the Avalanche. Recently, Necas made a notable admission about playing alongside MacKinnon and the other stars in Colorado—a message that subtly takes digs at Carolina.

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche plays the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime at Ball Arena on November 27, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

“It’s definitely working for my game,” Necas honestly admittedabout the trade, via NHL.com. “They’re a puck-possession team, one of the best in the League for sure, along with Edmonton, I would say. It’s just fun to play with these guys, they’re great and it’s been a real pleasure to play with these guys.”

Necas opens up on finding out about the trade

With little notice, Necas became a top teammate for MacKinnon, who registers 12 points (2G, 10A) since the former Hurricanes forward walked into the facility in Denver.

“Nobody expected it, especially at that time of year; there weren’t a lot of trades really happening then,” Necas said. “When I saw it on social media that Carolina was acquiring Mikko Rantanen, I thought, ‘Oh boy, I’m probably coming here.'”

High praise

MacKinnon, fresh off winning a gold medal with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, expressed his gratitude for Necas, with whom he has already formed a strong partnership on the ice.

Martin Necas #88 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden on January 26, 2025 in New York City.

While MacKinnon made it clear he didn’t want Rantanen to leave, having played alongside the Finnish star since being drafted by Colorado, he’s appreciative of Necas’ immediate impact

“I think we have a similar style of game,” MacKinnon said about Necas, via NHL.com. “We both like to carry it off the rush, we’re both righties. I think we think both similar, so we can imagine where each other would be on the ice, so it’s a lot of fun. He’s a dynamic player, he’s amazing, and it’s been good so far.”