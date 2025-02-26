Trending topics:
NHL

NHL Rumors: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could make a big trade for Canes’ star amid Mitch Marner’s uncertainty

Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly interested in bringing in a Carolina Hurricanes star to join Auston Matthews for the 2024-25 NHL season, amid uncertainty over Mitch Marner's future.

By Ignacio Cairola

Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates the puck during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on October 9, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0.
© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty ImagesAuston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates the puck during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on October 9, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0.

With the future of forward Mitch Marner uncertain for the 2024-25 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for options to partner with star forward Auston Matthews on the offensive line. The target is a key player for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million contract with the Maple Leafs, with a $10.9 million salary impact for the 2024-25 season. As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 7, his future with the Toronto team is uncertain.

Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammate may be leaning toward waiting until June 30 to evaluate their options, which could lead to unrestricted free agency if an extension is not reached. With that in mind, Toronto is looking at new options on the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

Which Canes star could play for the Maple Leafs?

NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet revealed that Mikko Rantanen is an option for the Maple Leafs. “Don’t rule out the Toronto Maple Leafs either, as they could acquire Rantanen as a bit of security in case Mitch Marner decides to head to free agency July 1. They could seamlessly replace Marner with Rantanen on a line with Auston Matthews and could probably get an extension done,” he said.

Mikko Rantanen

Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes

Advertisement

Though he only arrived in Carolina a few days ago, the Hurricanes could consider a trade or swap as Rantanen’s contract extension negotiations seem to be going nowhere. Toronto is keeping an eye on the forward’s situation, especially if Marner decides to leave.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews voices very sincere confession on Bruins fans, TD Garden atmosphere

see also

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews voices very sincere confession on Bruins fans, TD Garden atmosphere

When did Rantanen join the Hurricanes?

Mikko Rantanen joined the Carolina Hurricanes on January 24, 2025 as part of a three-team trade involving the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. In that transaction, the Hurricanes acquired the 28-year-old player and Taylor Hall. In return, the Avalanche received Martin Nečas, Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

She reached world No. 7, was compared to Maria Sharapova but retired at only 27 years old
Tennis

She reached world No. 7, was compared to Maria Sharapova but retired at only 27 years old

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo issues apology to Saudi Pro League: ‘This should not happen again’
Soccer

Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo issues apology to Saudi Pro League: ‘This should not happen again’

Suns’ Kevin Durant reveals the real reason for turning down Stephen Curry’s Warriors
NBA

Suns’ Kevin Durant reveals the real reason for turning down Stephen Curry’s Warriors

Bears HC Ben Johnson issues big statement about Caleb Williams ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFL

Bears HC Ben Johnson issues big statement about Caleb Williams ahead of 2025 NFL season

Better Collective Logo