NHL Rumors: Auston Matthews’ Maple Leafs could make a big trade for Canes’ star amid Mitch Marner’s uncertainty

With the future of forward Mitch Marner uncertain for the 2024-25 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for options to partner with star forward Auston Matthews on the offensive line. The target is a key player for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Marner is in the final year of his six-year, $65.41 million contract with the Maple Leafs, with a $10.9 million salary impact for the 2024-25 season. As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 7, his future with the Toronto team is uncertain.

Matthews’ Maple Leafs teammate may be leaning toward waiting until June 30 to evaluate their options, which could lead to unrestricted free agency if an extension is not reached. With that in mind, Toronto is looking at new options on the Hurricanes.

Which Canes star could play for the Maple Leafs?

NHL insider Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet revealed that Mikko Rantanen is an option for the Maple Leafs. “Don’t rule out the Toronto Maple Leafs either, as they could acquire Rantanen as a bit of security in case Mitch Marner decides to head to free agency July 1. They could seamlessly replace Marner with Rantanen on a line with Auston Matthews and could probably get an extension done,” he said.

Mikko Rantanen of the Carolina Hurricanes

Though he only arrived in Carolina a few days ago, the Hurricanes could consider a trade or swap as Rantanen’s contract extension negotiations seem to be going nowhere. Toronto is keeping an eye on the forward’s situation, especially if Marner decides to leave.

When did Rantanen join the Hurricanes?

Mikko Rantanen joined the Carolina Hurricanes on January 24, 2025 as part of a three-team trade involving the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks. In that transaction, the Hurricanes acquired the 28-year-old player and Taylor Hall. In return, the Avalanche received Martin Nečas, Jack Drury, a second-round pick in the 2025 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.