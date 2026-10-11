Blackhawks ramp up Connor Bedard’s rehab amid character-testing losing streak

The latest injury update on Connor Bedard is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how desperate the Chicago Blackhawks may be starting to become.

The Chicago Blackhawks said they would be patient with Connor Bedard’s rehab from offseason surgery heading into the 2026-27 NHL season. For a while, they may have truly meant it. But it’s clear the time has come for a more urgent approach.

Bedard himself is tired of sitting around when he feels he can be on the ice with the rest of his teammates. The captain has made that crystal clear time and again in the first weeks of the NHL campaign, and it looks like he’s finally reaching the light at the end of the tunnel. His return to the lineup may be coming soon. For Bedard, though, it can’t come soon enough.

“Connor Bedard is no longer in a black non-contact jersey. He’s joining the team for practice,” as reported by Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio 720 on X. Bedard hadn’t been cleared for contact since his offseason surgery to repair his left shoulder.

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“Chicago head coach Jeff Blashill said Connor Bedard has a doctor’s appointment this coming week. Once that happens, they’ll get a better sense for a possible return date,” as reported by Roumeliotis.

Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena.

What it means for Bedard’s injury update

The Blackhawks have yet to make any official changes to Bedard’s original injury timeline. At the time of his summer surgery, the team announced a four-month window for the star’s return. That timeline, which puts his return somewhere in between October and November, remains unchanged even after Bedard’s latest sighting at practice without a non-contact jersey.

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According to reports, Bedard is back on the ice with no restrictions on how much contact he can take, but he isn’t fully in the clear yet. “Sounds like Connor Bedard has been cleared for some practice contact, but not a full go just yet,” Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago wrote on X.

Chicago is keeping Bedard safe a little longer

It makes sense, and it wouldn’t be wise for the Hawks to toss their franchise player right into the lion’s den unprotected, especially as the team has lost five of its first seven games of the NHL season.

Frustration is building in the Windy City, practices will get more intense, and Bedard may not be quite ready to return to the ice with hits and checks flying around. Still, he’s inching closer. His team needs him back, but at full capacity, and Bedard needs to be back for his own good, too.

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