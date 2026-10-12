Blackhawks’ injury update on Connor Bedard takes mystery away from return rumors

The Chicago Blackhawks may have confirmed Connor Bedard will be back in the lineup when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2026-27 NHL season.

There was smoke behind the fire. Shortly after the Chicago Blackhawks ramped up Connor Bedard’s rehab, the captain’s 2026-27 NHL season debut was all but confirmed. The home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins appears to be the date circled in red in Bedard’s calendar.

“Connor Bedard is ‘trending’ toward playing [Tuesday, Oct. 13] vs Pittsburgh, Jeff Blashill says,” Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reported on his X account.

It was a long time coming for Bedard, who had more than once spoken his truth amid his rehab journey, and had been making progress in various fronts before his return was (apparently) finally signed off by doctors and the Blackhawks’ coaching staff.

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What better game to be back than against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins, the exact same matchup Bedard made his NHL debut back in the fall of 2023.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard was ready, but needed final confirmation

Asked about his thoughts after shedding the non-contact jersey for the first time in practice, Bedard made it clear the ball wasn’t on his side of the court. Just like Patrick Kane had put pressure on the Blackhawks to re-activate Bedard, the young star voiced a firm statement on his progress, as well.

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If it were up to him, Bedard would’ve been back on the ice a long time ago. Even if it’s been to Chicago’s detrimental record-wise, it’s a good thing he wasn’t. In the end, the patience exercise has paid off, and the wait is finally over—and worth it— for the 38th captain in franchise history.

“I feel really good. I feel pretty normal for the most part. It’s obviously on [the doctors] who know to let me play,” Bedard stated, via NHL.com, about his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Bedard could join Kane upon return to lineup

“I will be as vague, and tell you guys, as little as possible. Keep saying day by day,” Bedard said it after Monday’s practice, before Blashill revealed that playing the next day was very much in play. It’s not as if Chicago did a great job covering its tracks, though, as many speculated that Bedard could be back. The fact that he attended regular practice for two straight days may have been telling enough.

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“Bedard skating with Kantserov and Kane again. Certainly looks like the Blackhawks are preparing for him to play [Tuesday],” Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago reported.

Thus, Bedard’s return game may not have been the only information leaked; which line he’s set to join may have been revealed, too. With the Hawks in need of a spark, it looks like Blashill is going down the nuclear route, playing Bedard on the same line as Patrick Kane and rookie Roman Kantserov.

Key takeaways

Connor Bedard is trending to return from shoulder surgery on Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

from shoulder surgery on Tuesday against Pittsburgh. Bedard was cleared for contact after shedding his non-contact jersey in team practice.

after shedding his non-contact jersey in team practice. Bedard skated alongside Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov during drills.