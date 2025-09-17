Trending topics:
NHL

Brad Marchand drops stunning revelation about his next season with the Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand made an unusual revelation about his upcoming season with the Florida Panthers during the training camp return press conference.

Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers
© Bruce Bennett/Getty ImagesBrad Marchand of the Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand joined the Florida Panthers midway through last season and quickly established himself as a key player for the franchise, which went on to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. After a brief period of uncertainty, the veteran forward signed an extension that keeps him in Sunrise for six more seasons.

Many rumors had circulated during the uncertainty surrounding Marchand’s renewal. From a possible return to the Bruins to a potential move to the Toronto Maple Leafs, all options were being considered. However, before the start of free agency, he renewed his commitment to Florida.

Marchand played a pivotal role in the offensive effort that helped the Panthers once again triumph over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Finals. At 37 years old, the former Bruins player spoke at a press conference and shared his feelings about entering a new season.

Marchand’s stunning confession

“I did not expect to be a Panther this year if I’m being completely honest. I just didn’t think that it could work with everybody. So the fact that they were able to make it work and Bill called and told me that he wanted to make it work, I was ecstatic,” Marchand said during the press conference marking the start of NHL training camp.

Brad Marchand Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers

“Call it a spade a spade, if we were not in a non-tax state, it probably wouldn’t have worked out for two guys (Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad). Two guys likely would have left in that situation. So it’s a benefit that this team has, and we were able to utilize it and make it work,” he added regarding his contract renewal.

Details of Marchand’s deal with the Panthers

In July, Marchand signed a six-year contract extension worth approximately $32 million with the Panthers, which includes an annual salary of around $5.3 million. The agreement secures his stay with the team following a key season for their success.

