Bill Zito confirms Brad Marchand, Panthers will miss Matthew Tkachuk and another player for extended period

The Florida Panthers, led by Brad Marchand, are heading into the 2025–26 season with significant roster concerns. Two key forwards, Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek, are expected to miss extended time due to injury, according to NHL insider George Richards, who quoted General Manager Bill Zito in a recent report.

Tkachuk, who played through multiple injuries during Florida’s deep playoff run last season, underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn hip abductor and hernia. While timelines remain fluid, Zito indicated the team doesn’t expect him back until late in the calendar year.

“Matthew Tkachuk should be out until December — but don’t hold me to that,” Zito said, as reported by George Richards on “X.” Nosek, meanwhile, will be sidelined long-term following a separate offseason injury. “Months, for sure,” Zito added.

How will Florida adapt without Tkachuk and Nosek?

With both forwards unavailable, the Panthers will rely heavily on depth players and younger talent. Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist, and newcomer Luke Kunin are expected to see increased ice time, while veteran winger Tyler Motte, attending camp on a professional tryout (PTO), is looking to earn a spot in the bottom six.

What’s next for the Panthers?

The Panthers open the 2025–26 season on October 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks, and the early schedule will test the team’s roster without Matthew Tkachuk and Tomas Nosek. With a mix of strong opponents and a demanding road stretch, Florida will need immediate contributions from its depth forwards to build momentum early.

