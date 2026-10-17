Brad Marchand takes Connor Hellebuyck’s side amid trade request backlash, suspension

Although Brad Marchand remains out for the Florida Panthers and on injured reserve (IR), he isn’t shying away from the NHL headlines. In fact, one could argue that spending more time off the ice and on social media is making Marchand even more of a media presence, if that’s even possible for someone of his stature and exposure. Just as Marchand recently backed Dylan Larkin after Gary Bettman called out a “broken system,” the Cats’ winger has now taken a stand for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Who would’ve thought that, just months after Marchand lost to both Larkin and Hellebuyck in the 2026 Olympics gold-medal game, he would be joining the front lines in support of the U.S. Olympians? Many believe it may have something to do with the Panthers being among the teams linked to both Larkin and Hellebuyck, as both want out of their current NHL organizations.

Whether Florida can actually pull off a trade for either or both of the two gold medalists remains uncertain, but it’s clear Marchand won’t burn any bridges and may even build some in the meantime. As a social media personality went after Hellebuyck, Marchand had the Jets‘ goaltender’s back with a candid statement.

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“Such a bad take,” Marchand said in response to BarDown’s Jesse Pollock’s comments on Hellebuyck’s trade request drama. “How is that any different from a team signing a player to a long term deal and sending him anywhere he wants if they don’t want to get traded. Stick to PlayStation big fella. Funny how you never see guys want to leave the sh—- city teams when teams are good, it’s only when teams are poorly managed and too cheap to spend to the cap to try and win.“

Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets.

What did Pollock say?

“Honestly, kind of sucks that is coming at the Jets’ expense, but at the same time, there is an organization that has to stick it to these players who just want out. You signed a contract with the Jets, you’re going to stay with the Jets. That’s it. It’s a (expletive) joke,” Pollock said, via TSN’s BarDown.

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“Someone needs to send a message to these players that this is not how the league works. The NHL is turning into something that a lot of fans do not want it to turn into in this regard. There needs to be stricter rules. You want to request a trade? Okay, your no-trade clause is gone. We’re going to send you to the worst team in the league if we have to. It’s a joke.”

Hellebuyck suspension update

According to a report from Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet, Hellebuyck has let the Jets know he wishes to end his absence and report to the team, and he might be back soon. Friedman says he believes the official return date is set for Oct. 23, when Hellebuyck’s suspension will be lifted.

What happens next remains unclear, though. Hellebuyck might return to his role as Winnipeg’s starting goalie, or he might even be traded before making his NHL season debut. It’s all pretty much up in the air. All that appears clear is that Hellebuyck is on his way back.

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Key takeaways