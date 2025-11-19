NHL News: Panthers coach Paul Maurice provides return window update for Matthew Tkachuk

The Florida Panthers coach, Paul Maurice, offered a clear timeline for recovering forward Matthew Tkachuk as the NHL team aims to re‑strengthen its lineup amid injury setbacks.

Maurice’s comments come at a pivotal time for the Panthers, a team still coping with major absences and recalibrating its campaign accordingly. The veteran bench boss acknowledged the ongoing rehabilitation process and signalled optimism about Tkachuk’s imminent return to on‑ice practice.

Maurice indicated that Tkachuk should begin skating again in roughly “1.5‑2 weeks,” setting the stage for the next phase of his recovery. On his radio appearance on WQAM with Joe Rose, Maurice said the player would then require “about 10 days to determine the final window for his return to game action.” These remarks offer a more defined schedule than previous updates.

The timing of the update has particular significance for the Panthers, who are navigating their season without one of their premier forwards. As Florida works to regain full strength, Tkachuk’s return is set to become a catalyst for the team’s offensive and competitive trajectory.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers celebrates the Stanley Cup victory. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

What impact will Tkachuk’s return have on the Panthers?

Tkachuk’s return would restore a critical element of the Panthers’ attack and presence on the ice, especially given his role in previous campaigns and championship runs.

With his return potentially imminent, Maurice and the Panthers now turn attention to integrating him back into the lineup and the broader lineup next steps.

