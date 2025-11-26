Trending topics:
NHL

Matthew Tkachuk’s latest injury update provides bittersweet news for Brad Marchand, Panthers

Following Paul Maurice’s latest comments on Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers learned about their star teammate’s status.

By Federico O'donnell

Matthew Tkachuk at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida.
After a chaotic start to the 2025-26 NHL season, the sun may finally be coming up for the Florida Panthers. Following Paul Maurice’s honest statement on Matthew Tkachuk, Brad Marchand and company are learning the latest update on their star teammate.

Coming into the season, Marchand and the Panthers knew they were in for a steep climb. With Tkachuk and Barkov sidelined by long-term injuries, Florida had to weather the storm in the Sunshine State. Instead of letting up, the rain only intensified as more injuries piled on.

Now, though, the calm may finally be starting to settle. As Maurice noted, Tkachuk is trending in the right direction after a long rehab from offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor and sports hernia. However, the Cats are determined not to rush him back onto the ice. Instead, the reigning Stanley Cup champions are taking things slow in the NHL.

“December/January is what we were told. That’s an eight-week window. That’s what these injuries are. He has to hit a bunch of milestones before he can get pushed. I can’t tell you when he’s going to be back with us,” Maurice stated on Tkachuk’s status per Jameson Olive.

Brad Marchand smiling

Brad Marchand poses for a picture after recording his 1,000th NHL point

Maurice explains Tkachuk’s training routine

Just days away from December, fans in Florida are growing anxious as they await Tkachuk’s return to the lineup. Still, Maurice has set the record straight: there’s a long way to go before the St. Louis native rejoins Marchand and the rest of the group.

NHL News: Paul Maurice sends strong message to Brad Marchand, Panthers after blowout win over Predators

see also

NHL News: Paul Maurice sends strong message to Brad Marchand, Panthers after blowout win over Predators

“Skates once, then train to keep the soreness off,” Maurice admitted. “He’ll stay on that until he hits certain markers that he’s got enough power and strength, and then we’ll put him on on two, one off. He’s still quite a ways away.”

Crossing the days before Tkachuk returns for Panthers

It’s a long road back to being fully healthy, and the Panthers aren’t taking any shortcuts. Until Tkachuk is at 100%, the Cats won’t risk sending him into harm’s way. They’ve made it this far without him, and they can afford to hold on a little longer. But with the season of giving upon us, the Cats in Broward County can’t help but hope for a pleasant surprise—waking up to a fully available Tkachuk under the Christmas tree.

