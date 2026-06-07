Mike Brown fears rival teams could soon come after Chris Jent and other Knicks assistant

Mike Brown isn't just thrilled about coaching in the NBA Finals; he's also highly concerned that rival teams are actively looking to snatch away two of his top assistant coaches.

Mike Brown is having a lot of fun this season with the New York Knicks. Not only did they put together a strong playoff run to reach the NBA Finals, but he also has two assistants who have been vital in helping build the team he’s leading now.

However, having top-tier talent around him also makes him fear they could be poached by other organizations looking to upgrade their coaching staffs. “I’m scared to death one of these teams is going to poach my guys. I’m surprised nobody has come at Chris Jent for a head job yet. He’s won Summer League and he’s a lead assistant here,” Brown stated.

Another assistant causing major worry for Brown is Jordan Brink, whom he tagged as “fantastic.” Over the last two years, Brink has been a key asset for the Knicks. Brown’s fears are more than real; if another NBA franchise offers either of them the right position and salary, it could signal the end of their time in New York.

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Depth on the Bench

Fortunately, if Brink or Jent do decide to leave, Brown still has plenty of talent ready to replace them. While a typical NBA team has around six or more assistant coaches to support the staff, the Knicks boast a wide variety of options.

Mike Brown: “I’m scared to death one of these teams are going to poach my guys. I’m surprised nobody has come at Chris Jent for a head job yet. He’s won Summer League and he’s a lead assistant here. Jordan Brink is fantastic. He’s been doing this (challenges) two years in a row.” pic.twitter.com/GRDXEacera — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 6, 2026

One name that could easily step into a larger role under Brown is Darren Erman, who brings league experience dating back to 2007. Another standout on the bench is veteran Maurice Cheeks, who has been working in assistant coaching departments since 1994. Cheeks joined the Knicks’ staff in 2024 and remains a prime candidate to step up if needed.

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Right now, the Knicks carry a total of 13 assistant coaches on their roster. As the team with the most assistants in the league, four more than the Spurs squad they are currently battling for the championship ring, that massive support system is likely a major reason they reached the NBA Finals in the first place.