Christian McCaffrey reveals why he’s relieved Mike Evans is finally with the 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is yet another San Francisco 49ers star who is thrilled to see Mike Evans join the roster, especially after spending years viewing him as a dangerous opposing threat.

Christian McCaffrey is about to start another season with the San Francisco 49ers as a vital piece of the offense, but this time he will have a dynamic new teammate to work with. Mike Evans joined the squad as a highly experienced wide receiver and has already earned praise from multiple faces around the organization.

So far, what McCaffrey has seen from Evans has been exactly to his liking. “It’s been awesome,” McCaffrey said, before adding, “He’s such a presence. You see him in the huddle, he’s got every attribute you would want in a receiver and it’s definitely not a shock when you see it live in person why he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It’s cool to have him a part of our team.“

McCaffrey isn’t the only offensive star welcoming the new weapon; tight end George Kittle also recently mentioned how impressed he was with the wideout. It is more than obvious that a receiver of his caliber can quickly turn heads, especially given his status as a 12-year NFL veteran.

Advertisement

McCaffrey glad to have Evans on the 49ers’ side

McCaffrey, who is a seasoned veteran himself, knows exactly what Evans brings to the table, and having that production on the 49ers‘ offense provides a major sense of security. “He’s been somebody, just being in Carolina, I had to go against a lot and was just a nightmare,” McCaffrey noted.

Throughout his career, Evans has put together an elite highlight reel of tough catches from multiple quarterbacks. Pairing up with a young signal-caller like Brock Purdy, who has recently been praised by Alex Smith for his poise and vision, should make for a seamless transition as they look to challenge opposing secondaries.

Advertisement

While McCaffrey won’t be the one throwing the ball to Evans, both players understand what it takes to execute Kyle Shanahan’s complex playbook. McCaffrey specifically highlighted that the former Buccaneers star impacts the game in more ways than one, stating, “Not just in the pass game, in the run game, too. So, having him on our side, it’s great.”